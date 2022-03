(PLX AI) – Q4 revenue USD 1,343 million vs. estimate USD 1,320 millionQ4 gross margin 51.1% Q4 adj. gross margin 65.3%Q1 outlook: Net revenue is expected to be $1.425 billion /- 3%; consensus was $1.382 billionGAAP gross margin is expected to be …

Marvell Technology Q4 Revenue Tops Estimates; Q1 Outlook Also Better Than Consensus

