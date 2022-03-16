Kuehne+Nagel Partners with Alphabet's X Project Chorus on Logistics Solutions
(PLX AI) – Kuehne Nagel and X’s Project Chorus partner in an effort to enhance global supply chain visibility and resilience.X is Alphabet's Moonshot FactoryChorus developing new sensor and orchestration technology designed to radically improve …
- (PLX AI) – Kuehne+Nagel and X’s Project Chorus partner in an effort to enhance global supply chain visibility and resilience.
- X is Alphabet's Moonshot Factory
- Chorus developing new sensor and orchestration technology designed to radically improve understanding of physical goods
