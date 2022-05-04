Kloeckner Q1 Revenue Ahead of Estimates; Sees Q2 Adj. EBITDA EUR 180-240 Million

(PLX AI) – Kloeckner Q1 net income EUR 172 million.Q1 EPS EUR 1.68Q1 revenue EUR 2,400 million vs. estimate EUR 2,180 millionCompany forecasts EBITDA of €180 to €240 million before material special effects for the current second quarter as well as a …

