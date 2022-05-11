checkAd

SMA Solar Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – SMA Solar Q1 sales EUR 221 million vs. estimate EUR 219 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR 15 million vs. estimate EUR 12 millionFY guidance unchanged, sees no threat to forecast from war in UkraineSays global chip shortage continues to affect sales …

  • (PLX AI) – SMA Solar Q1 sales EUR 221 million vs. estimate EUR 219 million.
  • Q1 EBITDA EUR 15 million vs. estimate EUR 12 million
  • FY guidance unchanged, sees no threat to forecast from war in Ukraine
  • Says global chip shortage continues to affect sales performance of SMA Solar Technology AG despite very high order intake
  • SMA recorded a very high order intake and a high order backlog of EUR 1,047.4 million as of March 31

