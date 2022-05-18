Cisco Q3 Earnings Miss Expectations; Q4 Guidance Well Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Cisco Q3 revenue USD 12,800 million vs. estimate USD 13,340 million.Q3 net income USD 3,000 millionQ3 EPS USD 0.73 vs. estimate USD 0.78Outlook Q4 EPS USD 0.6-0.7; consensus USD 0.92Q3 adjusted EPS USD 0.87 vs. estimate USD 0.92Covid …
- Covid lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine impacted our revenue in the quarter, company says
