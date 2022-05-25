RWE in Talks with Sempra Infrastructure for 15-Year LNG Supply Agreement
(PLX AI) – RWE Supply & Trading and Sempra Infrastructure sign Heads of Agreement on LNG supply from the US.RWE in negotiations for a definitive 15-year supply and purchase contract for approximately 2.25 million tonnes per year of LNG from Port …
- (PLX AI) – RWE Supply & Trading and Sempra Infrastructure sign Heads of Agreement on LNG supply from the US.
- RWE in negotiations for a definitive 15-year supply and purchase contract for approximately 2.25 million tonnes per year of LNG from Port Arthur, Texas
- RWE sees role as a major importer of energy in the coming years, helping to achieve independency of fuel supplies from Russia
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0