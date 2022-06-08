Schneider Electric Sells Eurotherm Unit; Terms Not Disclosed
- (PLX AI) – Schneider Electric has entered into an agreement with Watlow for the sale of its Eurotherm business unit.
- Eurotherm is a global provider of temperature and power control and measurement solutions, with a headcount of about 650 people
- It is currently reported under the Industrial Automation business of Schneider Electric
- Transaction to complete by end of 2022
