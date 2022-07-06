Biomerieux, Evotec in Antimicrobial Resistance Joint Venture
- (PLX AI) – Biomerieux, Boehringer Ingelheim and Evotec launch Aurobac, a joint venture to fight Antimicrobial Resistance.
- Funded by Boehringer Ingelheim as lead investor with € 30 m and by Evotec and bioMérieux with € 5 m each, the € 40 m joint venture has its headquarters in Lyon (France)
