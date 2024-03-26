HORNBACH Group delivered robust preliminary figures for the financial year 2023/24, with consolidated net sales slightly below the previous year at EUR 6,161 million (-1.6%).

The gross margin further recovered due to lower commodity prices in some core product categories and a more favorable product mix.

HORNBACH Group’s adjusted EBIT for FY 2023/24 is expected at approx. EUR 254 million, down from EUR 290 million in 2022/23.

Net sales at the largest operating subgroup HORNBACH Baumarkt were close to the previous year’s level (-1.1%) at EUR 5,780 million.

Online sales accounted for 12.7% of HORNBACH Baumarkt subgroup’s total sales in FY 2023/24, declining by 11.1% to EUR 732 million.

The HORNBACH Baustoff Union GmbH subgroup saw a decline in net sales by 9.6% to EUR 381 million in the 2023/24 financial year due to the weak development in the overall German construction industry.

The next important date, Trading Statement for the fiscal year 2023/2024, at HORNBACH Holding is on 26.03.2024.

