Eleving Group's Strong Performance Fuels Plans for External Equity Raise, Featuring 9.50% Corporate Bond until 10/26
Eleving Group has kicked off 2024 with a bang, reporting stellar Q1 results. With revenues surging over 20% to EUR 51.8 million and a significant EBITDA increase, the Group has set a robust pace for the year.
- Eleving Group had exceptional consolidated results in Q1 2024, with revenues of EUR 51.8 mln, up by over 20% compared to the previous year - Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 22.0 mln, a significant increase of close to 24% compared to the previous year - Net portfolio increased to EUR 330.5 mln, up by 19% compared to Q1 2023 - Eleving Group successfully exited the Belarusian market and received necessary approvals for the Mogo Belarus sale - The Group mandated LHV Pank for a potential external equity raise in the Baltics and Europe, considering an IPO - Eleving Group saw increasing demand for green mobility products in Africa, with electric motorcycle products in Kenya recording more loans issued in Q1 2024 than in the entire year of 2023
- Solid profitability with adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.0 mln and net profit before FX of EUR 7.8 mln - Group is diversifying debt profile by attracting funding in local currencies in Romania, Namibia, and Botswana - Group is actively using the Mintos platform for loans, with outstanding loans of EUR 71.7 mln at the end of Q1 2024 - Equity increased by EUR 4.9 mln compared to December 2023, strengthening capital base for future growth - Subsidiary Mogo AS successfully repaid 2021/2024 bonds in Latvia
- CEO Modestas Sudnius highlighted exceptional performance in Q1 2024, strong sales, and successful integration of new markets - Group is assessing external equity-raising options, considering an IPO for future growth - CFO Maris Kreics emphasized strong financial results, revenue growth, and profitability - Group reduced foreign exchange impact and diversified debt profile by raising funds in local currencies - Group successfully repaid Mogo AS 2021/2024 bonds
- Eleving Group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, focusing on financial inclusion and social mobility - Group has a multi-brand portfolio for vehicle and consumer finance, with Mogo, Kredo, and Tigo as flagship brands - Historical customer base exceeds 660,000 customers worldwide, with total loans issued exceeding EUR 1.7 billion - Group listed among Europe's fastest-growing companies in 2020 and 2021 - Group is considering external equity raise for future growth and product expansion
- Information in the announcement is not for distribution in certain countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom - Announcement does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States - Announcement does not constitute a prospectus for the EEA - Bonds have not been registered under the Securities Act in the United States - Announcement targets professional investors only, with no PRIIPs key information document prepared
- Conference call scheduled for May 15, 2024, to discuss results with management team - Link provided to register for the conference call - Contact information for Eleving Group Investor Relations Manager - Full unaudited consolidated report for the 3M period ended on March 31 available on the website - Group aims to continue organic growth, launch new products and markets, and focus on raising outside equity for further growth and profitability.
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 94,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,52 %
+3,76 %
+3,76 %
+7,80 %
+12,45 %
-4,33 %
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
