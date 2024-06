Ernst Russ AG had a successful business performance in the first quarter of 2024 despite geopolitical tensions

Revenue decreased by EUR 1.3 million year-on-year to EUR 46.9 million due to lower charter rates

Ship operating costs fell from EUR 23.2 million to EUR 16.1 million due to fewer vessel class renewals

Operating result increased from EUR 13.7 million to EUR 21.0 million

Ernst Russ Group sold the container vessel MS "Moveon" in April 2024

Ernst Russ Group expects revenue of EUR 155-175 million and EBIT of EUR 47-67 million for 2024 financial year

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Ernst Russ is on 30.05.2024.

The price of Ernst Russ at the time of the news was 7,4100EUR and was down -0,13 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,3700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,54 % since publication.