YOC AG Sees 36% Revenue Surge in Q1 2024 – Impressive Growth!
YOC AG kicked off 2024 with a stellar performance, boasting a 36% revenue surge to 7.1 million EUR. The YOC Group's organic growth hit 25%, and operating EBITDA climbed to 0.7 million EUR, aligning with annual targets.
- YOC AG achieved a 36% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024
- Consolidated revenue increased to 7.1 million EUR
- Organic growth of the YOC Group was 25%
- Operating EBITDA increased to 0.7 million EUR
- YOC's strategy is to position the VIS.X platform as the technological trading platform for high-impact advertising formats
- Financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 are within the scope of the overall annual guidance for 2024.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at YOC is on 27.05.2024.
The price of YOC at the time of the news was 19,800EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0005932735WKN:593273
