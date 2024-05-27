YOC AG achieved a 36% increase in revenue in the first quarter of 2024

Consolidated revenue increased to 7.1 million EUR

Organic growth of the YOC Group was 25%

Operating EBITDA increased to 0.7 million EUR

YOC's strategy is to position the VIS.X platform as the technological trading platform for high-impact advertising formats

Financial figures for the first quarter of 2024 are within the scope of the overall annual guidance for 2024.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 19,800EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.





