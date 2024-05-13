    checkAd

    The Alberta Utilities Commission has greenlit hep solar's Alderson project, marking a significant milestone for the company. This project, set to be their largest solar venture yet, will provide green electricity to thousands of homes in Alberta.

    • hep solar has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the construction and operation of the Alderson project in Canada.
    • The Alderson project, with a nominal output of over 120 MWp, is hep solar’s largest solar project to date.
    • The 270-hectare solar park in southern Alberta will generate around 193,000 MWh per year, enough to supply around 26,800 households in the province of Alberta with green electricity.
    • Alberta offers above-average development opportunities for investments in solar energy due to high annual solar radiation and a push towards climate-friendly energy generation.
    • hep global exceeded its sales forecast of EUR 50 to 60 million in 2023 with expected sales of over EUR 70 million.
    • hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks, operating globally but especially in Germany, Japan, and North America.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
