Canada Greenlights hep solar's Biggest Solar Project Yet
The Alberta Utilities Commission has greenlit hep solar's Alderson project, marking a significant milestone for the company. This project, set to be their largest solar venture yet, will provide green electricity to thousands of homes in Alberta.
- hep solar has received approval from the Alberta Utilities Commission for the construction and operation of the Alderson project in Canada.
- The Alderson project, with a nominal output of over 120 MWp, is hep solar’s largest solar project to date.
- The 270-hectare solar park in southern Alberta will generate around 193,000 MWh per year, enough to supply around 26,800 households in the province of Alberta with green electricity.
- Alberta offers above-average development opportunities for investments in solar energy due to high annual solar radiation and a push towards climate-friendly energy generation.
- hep global exceeded its sales forecast of EUR 50 to 60 million in 2023 with expected sales of over EUR 70 million.
- hep solar is a specialist for solar investments and solar parks, operating globally but especially in Germany, Japan, and North America.
