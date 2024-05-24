SNP and Swisscom successfully migrated Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA within 18 months.

The project involved 30 countries, over 8,000 users, and a data volume of 4 terabytes.

Extensive test migrations and automation minimized business interruptions and resource requirements.

The conversion ensured system availability across different time zones, with 1,000 users in China accessing the new system by Sunday evening.

Bühler now operates a state-of-the-art SAP system that enhances data processing and innovation.

SNP's CrystalBridge platform and BLUEFIELD approach set industry standards for secure and fast SAP system modernization.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 46,85EUR and was up +2,74 % compared with the previous day.





