    checkAd

     161  0 Kommentare SNP & Swisscom Propel Bühler's Global Shift to SAP S/4HANA

    In just 18 months, SNP and Swisscom transformed Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, impacting 30 countries and over 8,000 users. This monumental project showcases cutting-edge technology and seamless execution.

    • SNP and Swisscom successfully migrated Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA within 18 months.
    • The project involved 30 countries, over 8,000 users, and a data volume of 4 terabytes.
    • Extensive test migrations and automation minimized business interruptions and resource requirements.
    • The conversion ensured system availability across different time zones, with 1,000 users in China accessing the new system by Sunday evening.
    • Bühler now operates a state-of-the-art SAP system that enhances data processing and innovation.
    • SNP's CrystalBridge platform and BLUEFIELD approach set industry standards for secure and fast SAP system modernization.

    The next important date, Annual general meeting, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.06.2024.

    The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 46,85EUR and was up +2,74 % compared with the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner

    +0,72 %
    +3,69 %
    +9,45 %
    +13,23 %
    +47,09 %
    -17,45 %
    +61,30 %
    +122,12 %
    ISIN:DE0007203705WKN:720370





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SNP & Swisscom Propel Bühler's Global Shift to SAP S/4HANA In just 18 months, SNP and Swisscom transformed Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, impacting 30 countries and over 8,000 users. This monumental project showcases cutting-edge technology and seamless execution.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer