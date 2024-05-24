SNP & Swisscom Propel Bühler's Global Shift to SAP S/4HANA
In just 18 months, SNP and Swisscom transformed Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA, impacting 30 countries and over 8,000 users. This monumental project showcases cutting-edge technology and seamless execution.
- SNP and Swisscom successfully migrated Bühler's global ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA within 18 months.
- The project involved 30 countries, over 8,000 users, and a data volume of 4 terabytes.
- Extensive test migrations and automation minimized business interruptions and resource requirements.
- The conversion ensured system availability across different time zones, with 1,000 users in China accessing the new system by Sunday evening.
- Bühler now operates a state-of-the-art SAP system that enhances data processing and innovation.
- SNP's CrystalBridge platform and BLUEFIELD approach set industry standards for secure and fast SAP system modernization.
