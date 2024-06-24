Airbus Unveils Exciting 2024 Guidance Update!
Airbus unveils its 2024 outlook, highlighting a €0.9bn charge on space programs and adjustments in A320 production due to supply chain issues. The company aims for 770 aircraft deliveries and sets ambitious financial targets.
Foto: franz massard - stock.adobe.com
- Airbus provides 2024 guidance update - Charges of around €0.9bn reported on certain space programmes - A320 ramp-up trajectory adjusted due to supply chain challenges - Around 770 commercial aircraft deliveries expected in 2024 - Target production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft a month now expected in 2027 - Updated 2024 guidance includes EBIT Adjusted of around €5.5 billion and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €3.5 billion
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 24.07.2024.
The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 146,30EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 141,98EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,95 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 18.239,00PKT (+0,28 %).
Lesen Sie auch
-4,58 %
-5,23 %
-4,37 %
-4,54 %
+17,21 %
+35,71 %
+27,11 %
+181,15 %
+931,27 %
ISIN:NL0000235190WKN:938914
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte