Airbus provides 2024 guidance update - Charges of around €0.9bn reported on certain space programmes - A320 ramp-up trajectory adjusted due to supply chain challenges - Around 770 commercial aircraft deliveries expected in 2024 - Target production rate of 75 A320 Family aircraft a month now expected in 2027 - Updated 2024 guidance includes EBIT Adjusted of around €5.5 billion and Free Cash Flow before Customer Financing of around €3.5 billion

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 24.07.2024.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 146,30EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 141,98EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,95 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 18.239,00PKT (+0,28 %).





