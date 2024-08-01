Berentzen-Gruppe: 2024 Half-Year Report & Forecast Update - Key Insights Revealed

Preliminary business figures for H1 2024 show a normalised consolidated EBIT of EUR 5.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.4 million.

Consolidated revenues for H1 2024 are expected to be EUR 88.1 million.

Significant EBIT and EBITDA increase due to improved gross profit from selling price increases and positive material price effects.

Advanced negotiations for the sale of a Non-alcoholic Beverages segment site in Grüneberg, Brandenburg, for a symbolic price of one euro.

Expected medium-term increase in consolidated EBIT by up to EUR 1 million and significant improvement in free cash flow post-transaction.

Updated 2024 forecast: consolidated revenues of EUR 185.0 to 195.0 million, EBIT of EUR 9.0 to 11.0 million, and EBITDA of EUR 18.0 to 20.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 14.08.2024.

The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,9750EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,11 % since publication.





