    checkAd
     105  0 Kommentare

    Berentzen-Gruppe: 2024 Half-Year Report & Forecast Update - Key Insights Revealed

    Preliminary figures for H1 2024 reveal a robust financial performance, with a normalised consolidated EBIT of EUR 5.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.4 million, driven by strategic price adjustments and cost efficiencies.

    • Preliminary business figures for H1 2024 show a normalised consolidated EBIT of EUR 5.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.4 million.
    • Consolidated revenues for H1 2024 are expected to be EUR 88.1 million.
    • Significant EBIT and EBITDA increase due to improved gross profit from selling price increases and positive material price effects.
    • Advanced negotiations for the sale of a Non-alcoholic Beverages segment site in Grüneberg, Brandenburg, for a symbolic price of one euro.
    • Expected medium-term increase in consolidated EBIT by up to EUR 1 million and significant improvement in free cash flow post-transaction.
    • Updated 2024 forecast: consolidated revenues of EUR 185.0 to 195.0 million, EBIT of EUR 9.0 to 11.0 million, and EBITDA of EUR 18.0 to 20.0 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Berentzen-Gruppe is on 14.08.2024.

    The price of Berentzen-Gruppe at the time of the news was 4,9750EUR and was down -0,20 % compared with the previous day.
    10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,0800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,11 % since publication.


    Berentzen-Gruppe

    +0,39 %
    +2,58 %
    -0,58 %
    -6,69 %
    -13,64 %
    -19,38 %
    -15,27 %
    -63,86 %
    ISIN:DE0005201602WKN:520160





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Berentzen-Gruppe: 2024 Half-Year Report & Forecast Update - Key Insights Revealed Preliminary figures for H1 2024 reveal a robust financial performance, with a normalised consolidated EBIT of EUR 5.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 9.4 million, driven by strategic price adjustments and cost efficiencies.

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar