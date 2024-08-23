137 0 Kommentare The Platform Group AG: Soaring Growth and Profit Surge in First Half-Year

In the first half of 2024, GMV surged by 20% to EUR 442.5 million, while net sales climbed 23% to EUR 231.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations soared 33% to EUR 17.6 million, and reported EBITDA increased 26% to EUR 30.0 million. Consolidated net profit rose 39% to EUR 18.8 million, with earnings per share of EUR 0.90 and EUR 1.09 from continuing operations. The number of active customers grew by 26.3% to 4.8 million, with an average shopping basket up 3.5% to EUR 118. The company anticipates a strong second half and continues its acquisition strategy, confirming its 2024 forecast. Medium-term goals include reaching a GMV of EUR 1 billion, operating in 30 sectors, and maintaining a leverage ratio of 1.5 to 2.3 by 2025.

