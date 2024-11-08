Bechtle's Global Expansion Shines in Q3 Results

Bechtle AG experienced international growth in the third quarter of 2024, with a 2.2% increase in revenue to €1,511.3 million, despite a slight decrease in overall business volume by 1.1%.

Earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased significantly to €78.6 million from the previous year's €93.9 million, with the EBT margin dropping from 6.3% to 5.2%.

Bechtle's operating cash flow showed substantial growth, reaching €289.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, an improvement of approximately €100 million compared to the previous year.

The company increased its workforce by 5.2% to 15,608 employees as of September 30, 2024, with 70% of the new hires resulting from acquisitions.

Bechtle's international business volume grew by 10.7%, with significant contributions from subsidiaries in Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, and the United Kingdom.

The company trained 890 young people as of September 30, 2024, marking a new milestone in its vocational training efforts.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bechtle is on 08.11.2024.

The price of Bechtle at the time of the news was 32,97EUR and was up +0,15 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,07EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,30 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.653,98PKT (+0,91 %).





