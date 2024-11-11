Hypoport Shines: Strong 9-Month Earnings Amid Tough Market Conditions

Hypoport SE reported a 24% increase in consolidated revenue for the first three quarters of 2024, reaching €332 million, despite challenging market conditions.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 36% revenue increase to €231 million, driven by the recovery of mortgage finance business models and increased transaction volumes on platforms like Europace, Finmas, and Genopace.

The Financing Platforms segment experienced a 6% revenue increase to €54 million, with strong growth in the housing industry subsegment, despite restrictive lending policies from commercial banks.

The Insurance Platforms segment achieved a 3% revenue increase to €48 million, supported by the migration of insurance portfolios to B2B platforms.

Hypoport's EBIT for the first three quarters of 2024 was nearly €12 million, marking a significant recovery from losses in the previous year, and aligning with their full-year EBIT forecast of €10-20 million.

The company is structured into three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms, and Financing Platforms, and is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

