MLP Group Hits Record Revenue & Earnings in 9M 2024

MLP Group achieved record total revenue of EUR 763 million and EBIT of EUR 66.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from EUR 685 million and EUR 45.2 million in the same period of 2023.

The Wealth competence field saw a significant revenue increase of 30% to EUR 381 million, driven by wealth management and interest rate business.

MLP Group's assets under management reached EUR 61.0 billion, with a managed non-life insurance premium volume of EUR 736 million, both marking new highs.

The company confirmed its raised EBIT forecast for 2024, expecting between EUR 85 to 95 million, and reaffirmed plans for EBIT of EUR 100 to 110 million by the end of 2025.

Client numbers increased, with 585,600 family clients and 27,900 corporate and institutional clients as of September 30, 2024.

MLP Group's strategic focus on digitalization and client-oriented services is expected to enhance efficiency and create new growth opportunities.

The next important date, Publication of the business results for the first nine months and the 3rd quarter of 2024., at MLP is on 14.11.2024.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 5,9650EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.235,59PKT (-0,33 %).





