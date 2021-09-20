Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Shell Sells Permian Interest to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion (PLX AI) – Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips.The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions after closing, with the remainder used for …



