Shell Sells Permian Interest to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 22:37  |  31   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips.The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions after closing, with the remainder used for …

  • (PLX AI) – Shell signs agreement to sell Permian interest for $9.5 billion to ConocoPhillips.
  • The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions after closing, with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet
  • These distributions will be in addition to our shareholder distributions in the range of 20-30% of cash flow from operations
  • The effective date of the transaction is July 1, 2021 with closing expected in Q4 2021
