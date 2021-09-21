Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India's leading independent power producers (IPP) within renewable energy.
- The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement
