Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in India

(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India's leading independent power producers (IPP) within renewable energy.The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 101 MW order from ReNew Power, one of India's leading independent power producers (IPP) within renewable energy.
  • The contract includes supply and supervision of 46 V120-2.2 MW turbines as well as a 10-year Active Output Management (AOM) 5000 service agreement
