checkAd

Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says

Autor: PLX AI
27.09.2021, 13:09  |  41   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas will see increased importance from project development in the years to come, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said, after the Danish wind turbine producer sold a 250 MW project in the U.S. The project was sold by Steelhead America, a …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas will see increased importance from project development in the years to come, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said, after the Danish wind turbine producer sold a 250 MW project in the U.S.
  • The project was sold by Steelhead America, a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas
  • Vestas aims to capture a portion of this part of the value chain, and project development can go hand in hand with wind turbine manufacturing, as long as it doesn't conflict with customers who develop their own projects with Vestas turbines, Sydbank said
  • This probably means that project development will remain a supplement to Vestas main activities, and not a major investment: Sydbank
  • So far, there are no signs that Vestas own project development activities had a negative impact on order intake: Sydbank
  • Sydbank rates Vestas buy (no price target)


Vestas Wind Systems Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says (PLX AI) – Vestas will see increased importance from project development in the years to come, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said, after the Danish wind turbine producer sold a 250 MW project in the U.S. The project was sold by Steelhead America, a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
K+S Rises 3% After Bank of America Upgrade on Cash Generation Outlook
Genmab Has Blockbuster in Tivdak, Nordea Says, Lifting Price Target
TotalEnergies, Safran Partner to Try to Make Aircraft Engines Compatible with 100% Sustainable Fuel
Autoliv Rises More Than 2% as Brokers See Pent-Up Auto Demand
Andritz Gets MDF Fiber Preparation System Order in Turkey
Vestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
Chr. Hansen Dips as Analyst Sees Downside from Chinese Yoghurt Data
Securitas Rises 3% After SEB Upgrades to Buy
SP Group Jumps Over 6% After SEB Initiates with Buy
Titel
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Borussia Dortmund Elects Evonik CEO Kullmann as New Chairman of the Board
Jungheinrich Gets Warehouse Automation Order in Poland
BASF to Increase Prices for Non-Ionic Surfactants by up to EUR 170 per Ton
Nel Gets Order for 5 MW Alkaline Electrolyser
Siemens Energy Gets HVDC Contract for Power Link Between Ireland and Great Britain
Norwegian Air Disputes NOK 400 Million Fee for Failure to Meet ETS Obligations
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Mercedes-Benz Joins Stellantis and TotalEnergies in Automotive Cells Company (ACC)
Stadler Rail Says OBB Train Contract in Danger After Austrian Court Decision
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Veolia to Raise EUR 2.5 Billion Capital to Finance Suez Acquisition
Bonesupport Says Study Results on FORTIFY Are Inconclusive; Company Is Disappointed
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Ocean Yield Agrees to Be Bought by KKR for NOK 41 per Share; Total Value NOK 7.2 Billion
Thyssenkrupp Sells AST Stainless Steel Mill to Italian Group Arvedi
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Assa Abloy Buys HHI Division of Spectrum Brands for USD 4.3 Billion
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:31 UhrVestas Gets Orders in Russia Totaling 253 MW
PLX AI | Analysen
09:53 UhrVestas Sells 250 MW Project by Its Development Arm in U.S.
PLX AI | Analysen
22.09.21Baerbock: Vestas-Schließung Ergebnis verfehlter Bundespolitik
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21ROUNDUP: Kritik am Aus für Vestas-Windturbinenwerk in Lauchhammer
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Vestas Gets 101 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
PLX AI | Analysen
20.09.21Vestas schließt Windturbinenwerk in Lauchhammer in Brandenburg
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
20.09.21Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21Vestas Gets 240 MW Wind Turbine Order in USA in Repowering Project
PLX AI | Analysen
16.09.21Vestas Gets 3 Orders in Poland Totaling 70 MW
PLX AI | Analysen
13.09.21Vestas Gets 50 MW Wind Turbine Order in Taiwan
PLX AI | Analysen