Vestas Will See Increased Importance from Project Development, Sydbank Says
- (PLX AI) – Vestas will see increased importance from project development in the years to come, Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen said, after the Danish wind turbine producer sold a 250 MW project in the U.S.
- The project was sold by Steelhead America, a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas
- Vestas aims to capture a portion of this part of the value chain, and project development can go hand in hand with wind turbine manufacturing, as long as it doesn't conflict with customers who develop their own projects with Vestas turbines, Sydbank said
- This probably means that project development will remain a supplement to Vestas main activities, and not a major investment: Sydbank
- So far, there are no signs that Vestas own project development activities had a negative impact on order intake: Sydbank
- Sydbank rates Vestas buy (no price target)
