Veidekke Jumps 3.5% After DNB Upgrades to Buy Autor: PLX AI | 19.10.2021, 09:21 | | 10 0 | 0 19.10.2021, 09:21 | (PLX AI) – Veidekke shares rose 3.5% in early trading after DNB raised its recommendation on the stock to buy from hold.

Price target raised to NOK 130 from NOK 110

Veidekke has material potential upside to 2022 EPS from M&A, while Q3 should show very strong order intake, DNB said

The company is likely to have an all-time high order backlog at the end of Q3, and risk/reward is positive: DNB



