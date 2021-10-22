checkAd

Ericsson Breached Deferred Prosecution Agreement, U.S. DOJ Says

Autor: PLX AI
22.10.2021, 06:39  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Ericsson has received correspondence from the United States Department of Justice stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement by failing to provide certain documents and …

  • (PLX AI) – Ericsson has received correspondence from the United States Department of Justice stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement by failing to provide certain documents and factual information.
  • Ericsson will have the opportunity to respond in writing to explain the nature and circumstances of such breach, as well as the actions Ericsson has taken to address and remediate the situation
  • Ericsson says it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments
  • DOJ has sole discretion under the DPA to determine whether a breach occurred
  • Ericsson intends to respond to DOJ and to continue cooperating with DOJ consistent with the terms of the DPA, including requirements regarding production of documents


Telefon L.M.Ericsson (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ericsson Breached Deferred Prosecution Agreement, U.S. DOJ Says (PLX AI) – Ericsson has received correspondence from the United States Department of Justice stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement by failing to provide certain documents and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Topdanmark Q3 Profit Better Than Expected; Sees 2022 Premium Growth 4-5.5%
Fingerprint Cards Falls 18% After Earnings Miss, Board Talks Financing
Volvo Drops 2% After Issuing Cautious Outlook for 2022
Bitcoin Involves High Risk of Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing, Swedish FSA Says
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments to Compensate for Energy Costs
DNB Posts Record Q3 Earnings as Norway Reopens
Atlas Copco Q3 Earnings Miss Consensus; Shares Fall 5%
Fingerprint Cards Q3 Earnings Below Expectations as Supply Tightness Hits
Titel
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Nel Falls 2.5% as SEB Downgrades to Sell on Lack of Hydrogen Orders
Nel Q3 Revenue NOK 229.3 Million vs. Estimate NOK 175 Million
Nel Rises 7% After Revenue Beat Despite Sluggish Hydrogen Order Intake
Ørsted Brings in Glennmont Partners as a 50% Shareholder of Borkum Riffgrund 3 for DKK 9 Billion
Elia Says German Regulator Decision Would Lead to Earnings Cut from 2024
Jenoptik Buys Berliner Glas Medical and SwissOptic for EUR 300 Million
Delivery Hero Buys Minority Stake in Gorillas for USD 235 Million
Aker Carbon Capture Selected for 5 CCUS Plants in UK
Intel Q3 Earnings Beat Consensus; Guidance Raised
Titel
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
BASF Cuts Ammonia Production in Antwerp and Ludwigshafen Because of High Natural Gas Prices
Zalando Slips as Bank of America Downgrades on Short-Term Headwinds
Siemens Gamesa Falls After Bank of America Downgrades to Underperform
Reinsurance Sector Is Attractive; Prefer Munich Re and SCOR over Swiss Re, BofA Says
Elopak Buys Naturepak Beverage for $96 Million
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database
Leoni Sells Business Group Industrial Solutions to BizLink
Bonesupport Shares Expected to Drop at Least 10% After Major Study Setback
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21Ericsson Valuation Still Attractive, Kepler Says, Reiterating Buy
PLX AI | Analysen
19.10.21Ericsson Seen Outperforming Today After Earnings Beat, Market Share Gains
PLX AI | Analysen
19.10.21Ericsson Q3 Earnings Beat Expectations Despite China Market Share Losses
PLX AI | Analysen