Ericsson Breached Deferred Prosecution Agreement, U.S. DOJ Says Autor: PLX AI | 22.10.2021, 06:39 | | 20 0 | 0 22.10.2021, 06:39 | (PLX AI) – Ericsson has received correspondence from the United States Department of Justice stating that it has determined that Ericsson breached its obligations under the Deferred Prosecution Agreement by failing to provide certain documents and factual information.

Ericsson will have the opportunity to respond in writing to explain the nature and circumstances of such breach, as well as the actions Ericsson has taken to address and remediate the situation

Ericsson says it is premature to predict the outcome of these developments

DOJ has sole discretion under the DPA to determine whether a breach occurred

Ericsson intends to respond to DOJ and to continue cooperating with DOJ consistent with the terms of the DPA, including requirements regarding production of documents



