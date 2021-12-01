Ørsted Takes Final Decision to Build Gode Wind 3, Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farms (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on two German offshore wind farms.Ørsted decision to build Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3Ørsted has signed CPPAs on Borkum Riffgrund 3 for a total of 786 MW with Covestro (100 MW), Amazon (350 … (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on two German offshore wind farms.

Ørsted decision to build Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3

Ørsted has signed CPPAs on Borkum Riffgrund 3 for a total of 786 MW with Covestro (100 MW), Amazon (350 MW), REWE Group (100 MW), BASF (186 MW), and Google (50 MW) to support the final investment decision by creating a large degree of revenue certainty for Borkum Riffgrund 3

This expands German portfolio to six offshore wind farms and a total investment volume since 2012 of around 7.5 billion euros



