Ørsted Takes Final Decision to Build Gode Wind 3, Borkum Riffgrund 3 Offshore Wind Farms

(PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on two German offshore wind farms.Ørsted decision to build Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3Ørsted has signed CPPAs on Borkum Riffgrund 3 for a total of 786 MW with Covestro (100 MW), Amazon (350 …

  • (PLX AI) – Ørsted takes final investment decision on two German offshore wind farms.
  • Ørsted decision to build Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3
  • Ørsted has signed CPPAs on Borkum Riffgrund 3 for a total of 786 MW with Covestro (100 MW), Amazon (350 MW), REWE Group (100 MW), BASF (186 MW), and Google (50 MW) to support the final investment decision by creating a large degree of revenue certainty for Borkum Riffgrund 3
  • This expands German portfolio to six offshore wind farms and a total investment volume since 2012 of around 7.5 billion euros
Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
01.12.2021, 15:12   

Disclaimer

