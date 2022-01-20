SVB Financial Q4 Net Income Below Consensus (PLX AI) – SVB Financial Q4 net income USD 371 million vs. estimate USD 393 million.Q4 net interest income USD 947 millionQ4 EPS $6.22 If interest rate increases materialize as the markets predict, we would expect them to significantly add to our … (PLX AI) – SVB Financial Q4 net income USD 371 million vs. estimate USD 393 million.

Q4 net interest income USD 947 million

Q4 EPS $6.22

If interest rate increases materialize as the markets predict, we would expect them to significantly add to our earnings on top of our already positive 2022 outlook, while opening up additional investment opportunities, CEO says Wertpapier

0 Autor abonnieren Autor: PLX AI | 20.01.2022, 22:18

