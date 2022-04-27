Commerzbank Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, Bank of America Upgrade
(PLX AI) – Commerzbank shares rose 1.4% in morning trading after announcing strong earnings late yesterday and analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock. The bank reported Q1 operating result twice as high as analysts expected on average, with …
- (PLX AI) – Commerzbank shares rose 1.4% in morning trading after announcing strong earnings late yesterday and analysts at Bank of America upgraded the stock.
- The bank reported Q1 operating result twice as high as analysts expected on average, with strong beats on total revenue, fees and net interest income
- Commerzbank raised to neutral from underperform at BofA
- Commerzbank posted strong underlying revenue performance, and its robust level of provisions should be sufficient to deal with Russia exposure, BofA said
- Price target of EUR 7 implies 19% upside from yesterday's close
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0