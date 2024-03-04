Cicor Takes Over TT Electronics IoT, Emerges as UK's Top High-End Electronics Supplier
In a significant move, Cicor Technologies Ltd is set to acquire TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd, positioning itself as a leading supplier of high-end electronics in the UK.
- Cicor Technologies Ltd acquires TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd from TT Electronics PLC - Cicor becomes the leading supplier of high-end electronics in the UK - The acquisition includes three production sites in the UK and China - The combination of acquired sites makes Cicor the new leader in the UK EMS market - TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd employs over 500 people and has a total production area of 25,000 square meters - Cicor pays GBP 20.8 million for the acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024
