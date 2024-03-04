    checkAd

     Cicor Takes Over TT Electronics IoT, Emerges as UK's Top High-End Electronics Supplier

    In a significant move, Cicor Technologies Ltd is set to acquire TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd, positioning itself as a leading supplier of high-end electronics in the UK.

    Foto: Cicor Management AG
    • Cicor Technologies Ltd acquires TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd from TT Electronics PLC - Cicor becomes the leading supplier of high-end electronics in the UK - The acquisition includes three production sites in the UK and China - The combination of acquired sites makes Cicor the new leader in the UK EMS market - TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd employs over 500 people and has a total production area of 25,000 square meters - Cicor pays GBP 20.8 million for the acquisition, expected to close in the first quarter of 2024

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
