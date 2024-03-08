    checkAd

     33  0 Kommentare Crealogix Holding AG Shares Delisted, Temporary Exemptions Approved per Article 7 Rules

    Crealogix Holding AG is set to delist its registered shares, following temporary exemptions granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG. The exemptions, effective upon ad hoc announcement, offer relief from certain obligations.

    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    • Crealogix Holding AG's registered shares are being delisted - Temporary exemptions from certain conditions for maintaining the listing have been approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG - The exemptions will be in effect upon the publication of the ad hoc announcement - The exemptions include relief from obligations such as publishing the 2023 semi-annual report and ad hoc announcements - The delisting of Crealogix Holding AG's registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each has been approved - The last trading day and delisting date will be determined in consultation with Crealogix, taking into account pending proceedings before the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich

    The price of Crealogix Holding at the time of the news was 63,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Lesen Sie auch

    Crealogix Holding

    0,00 %
    +0,79 %
    0,00 %
    +2,01 %
    +14,93 %
    -42,53 %
    -30,67 %
    -57,95 %
    ISIN:CH0011115703WKN:552904






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Crealogix Holding AG Shares Delisted, Temporary Exemptions Approved per Article 7 Rules Crealogix Holding AG is set to delist its registered shares, following temporary exemptions granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG. The exemptions, effective upon ad hoc announcement, offer relief from certain obligations.

    Artikel zu den Werten

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer