Crealogix Holding AG Shares Delisted, Temporary Exemptions Approved per Article 7 Rules
Crealogix Holding AG is set to delist its registered shares, following temporary exemptions granted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG. The exemptions, effective upon ad hoc announcement, offer relief from certain obligations.
- Crealogix Holding AG's registered shares are being delisted - Temporary exemptions from certain conditions for maintaining the listing have been approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG - The exemptions will be in effect upon the publication of the ad hoc announcement - The exemptions include relief from obligations such as publishing the 2023 semi-annual report and ad hoc announcements - The delisting of Crealogix Holding AG's registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 8.00 each has been approved - The last trading day and delisting date will be determined in consultation with Crealogix, taking into account pending proceedings before the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich
The price of Crealogix Holding at the time of the news was 63,50EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
ISIN:CH0011115703WKN:552904
