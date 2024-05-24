Adler Group S.A. reached an agreement with a bondholder group for amendments and refinancing of financial indebtedness - The bondholders hold around 60.5% of the notes outstanding and issued by AGPS BondCo - The Transaction includes increasing and extending a secured loan facility, refinancing existing notes, and issuing parts bénéficiaires - The existing notes will be refinanced by new money facilities provided by a special purpose vehicle set up by the bondholders - AGPS BondCo will be replaced as issuer of certain notes by a newly incorporated special purpose vehicle - The bondholders will receive voting securities representing 75% of Adler Group's voting rights, with the remaining 25% held by existing ordinary shares.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at ADLER Group is on 28.05.2024.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1674EUR and was up +5,42 % compared with the previous day.





