Aurubis AG Completes Executive Board Restructuring with New CEO and COO
Aurubis AG has announced significant leadership changes, appointing Dr. Toralf Haag as CEO and Tim Kurth as COO for custom smelting, completing the Executive Board restructuring planned for January 2024.
Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
- Aurubis AG appoints Dr. Toralf Haag as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Tim Kurth as new Chief Operations Officer for custom smelting - Restructuring of the Executive Board announced in January 2024 is completed with these appointments - Executive Board starting September 1, 2024 will consist of Dr. Toralf Haag (CEO), two COOs Inge Hofkens and Tim Kurth, and Prof. Markus Kramer (CTO) - Current CEO Roland Harings will hand over the reins on August 31, 2024 - Rainer Verhoeven will leave the company as CFO effective June 30, 2024, with Prof. Kramer temporarily assuming the responsibilities until Steffen Alexander Hoffmann takes over on October 1 - Dr. Toralf Haag has a wide range of industry experience and Tim Kurth has been appointed Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Aurubis is on 05.08.2024.
The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 76,25EUR and was up +4,85 % compared with the previous day.
29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.672,42PKT (+0,74 %).
ISIN:DE0006766504WKN:676650
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
