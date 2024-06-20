Aurubis AG appoints Dr. Toralf Haag as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Tim Kurth as new Chief Operations Officer for custom smelting - Restructuring of the Executive Board announced in January 2024 is completed with these appointments - Executive Board starting September 1, 2024 will consist of Dr. Toralf Haag (CEO), two COOs Inge Hofkens and Tim Kurth, and Prof. Markus Kramer (CTO) - Current CEO Roland Harings will hand over the reins on August 31, 2024 - Rainer Verhoeven will leave the company as CFO effective June 30, 2024, with Prof. Kramer temporarily assuming the responsibilities until Steffen Alexander Hoffmann takes over on October 1 - Dr. Toralf Haag has a wide range of industry experience and Tim Kurth has been appointed Managing Director Aurubis Bulgaria and Plant Manager of the Bulgarian site in Pirdop

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Aurubis is on 05.08.2024.

The price of Aurubis at the time of the news was 76,25EUR and was up +4,85 % compared with the previous day.

29 minutes after the article was published, the price was 76,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,46 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 25.672,42PKT (+0,74 %).





