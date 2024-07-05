Annual General Meeting of Masterflex SE approves dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

Total of around EUR 2,404,583 of net retained profits will be distributed

CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin highlighted record operating EBIT of EUR 12.6 million and profitability level of 12.4%

Forecast for financial year 2024 includes revenues between EUR 100 million and EUR 107 million and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million

Focus on HERO@ZERO program for future transformation towards circular economy by 2035

Voting presence at the meeting was 57.70%

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Masterflex is on 05.07.2024.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 11,100EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.





