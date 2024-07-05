Masterflex SE AGM Approves €0.25 Dividend Per Share
At the Annual General Meeting, Masterflex SE approved a EUR 0.25 per share dividend, distributing EUR 2.4 million. CEO Dr. Bastin celebrated record EBIT and outlined ambitious 2024 forecasts and sustainability goals.
- Annual General Meeting of Masterflex SE approves dividend of EUR 0.25 per share
- Total of around EUR 2,404,583 of net retained profits will be distributed
- CEO Dr. Andreas Bastin highlighted record operating EBIT of EUR 12.6 million and profitability level of 12.4%
- Forecast for financial year 2024 includes revenues between EUR 100 million and EUR 107 million and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million
- Focus on HERO@ZERO program for future transformation towards circular economy by 2035
- Voting presence at the meeting was 57.70%
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Masterflex is on 05.07.2024.
The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 11,100EUR and was up +0,68 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-0,45 %
+0,46 %
+4,76 %
+15,55 %
+0,92 %
+59,42 %
+89,66 %
+55,32 %
-68,39 %
ISIN:DE0005492938WKN:549293
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte