     105  0 Kommentare Vossloh to Expand in Europe with Acquisition of Concrete Tie Specialist Sateba

    Vossloh is set to broaden its European footprint by acquiring Sateba, a concrete tie specialist. This strategic move will enhance Vossloh's rail track system expertise and significantly boost its market presence.

    Foto: Markus Mainka - stock.adobe.com
    • Vossloh intends to expand its product portfolio in Europe by acquiring concrete tie specialist Sateba.
    • Vossloh France SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vossloh AG, signed an agreement with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. for the acquisition of Sateba Group.
    • Sateba, headquartered in Paris, has around 1,120 employees, 19 production sites in ten European countries, and expects sales of around €340 million in the current financial year.
    • The acquisition will expand Vossloh's portfolio in Europe and strengthen its system competence for rail tracks, making the Tie Technologies business unit one of the world's leading manufacturers of concrete ties with annual sales of over €500 million.
    • The purchase price for the acquisition is expected to be €450 million, financed by bridge financing and a long-term loan, with a potential capital increase excluding subscription rights.
    • The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and a consultation process with employee representatives, expected to be met by spring 2025.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Vossloh is on 31.10.2024.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.245,35PKT (+0,98 %).


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
