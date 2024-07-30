Vossloh intends to expand its product portfolio in Europe by acquiring concrete tie specialist Sateba.

Vossloh France SAS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vossloh AG, signed an agreement with TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. for the acquisition of Sateba Group.

Sateba, headquartered in Paris, has around 1,120 employees, 19 production sites in ten European countries, and expects sales of around €340 million in the current financial year.

The acquisition will expand Vossloh's portfolio in Europe and strengthen its system competence for rail tracks, making the Tie Technologies business unit one of the world's leading manufacturers of concrete ties with annual sales of over €500 million.

The purchase price for the acquisition is expected to be €450 million, financed by bridge financing and a long-term loan, with a potential capital increase excluding subscription rights.

The completion of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and a consultation process with employee representatives, expected to be met by spring 2025.

