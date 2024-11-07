Cantourage Group SE: Strong Q3 2024 EBITDA Growth of EUR 1.4M Drives Future Profits
Cantourage Group SE has made impressive strides in 2024, with a notable EBITDA turnaround and robust sales growth. Analysts are optimistic, and the company is expanding its cannabis offerings and capacities.
Foto: Richard T. - unsplash
- Cantourage Group SE reported an EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million in Q3 2024, showing significant growth from EUR -0.7 million in Q3 2023.
- Sales increased to EUR 30.2 million from January to September 2024, compared to EUR 17.0 million in the same period in 2023.
- Analyst firms NuWays and Montega confirmed buy recommendations for Cantourage shares with price targets of EUR 10.00 and EUR 11.00, respectively.
- The company expanded processing capacities in Germany and Portugal, benefiting from partial cannabis legalization on April 1, 2024.
- Cantourage launched 16 new cannabis flower strains in Q3 2024 and plans to introduce a new "value" brand, MEDICUS, in November 2024.
- Cantourage is a leading European cannabis company, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and aims for continued profitable growth in the medical cannabis market.
The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main, at Cantourage Group is on 25.11.2024.
The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 4,3700EUR and was down -0,46 % compared with the previous
day.
+3,20 %
-5,83 %
-9,60 %
-18,56 %
-44,06 %
-70,46 %
ISIN:DE000A3DSV01WKN:A3DSV0
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte