Cantourage Group SE: Strong Q3 2024 EBITDA Growth of EUR 1.4M Drives Future Profits

Cantourage Group SE reported an EBITDA of EUR 1.4 million in Q3 2024, showing significant growth from EUR -0.7 million in Q3 2023.

Sales increased to EUR 30.2 million from January to September 2024, compared to EUR 17.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Analyst firms NuWays and Montega confirmed buy recommendations for Cantourage shares with price targets of EUR 10.00 and EUR 11.00, respectively.

The company expanded processing capacities in Germany and Portugal, benefiting from partial cannabis legalization on April 1, 2024.

Cantourage launched 16 new cannabis flower strains in Q3 2024 and plans to introduce a new "value" brand, MEDICUS, in November 2024.

Cantourage is a leading European cannabis company, listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and aims for continued profitable growth in the medical cannabis market.

The next important date, German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main, at Cantourage Group is on 25.11.2024.

The price of Cantourage Group at the time of the news was 4,3700EUR and was down -0,46 % compared with the previous day.





