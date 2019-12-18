DAX-0,03 % EUR/USD-0,14 % Gold+0,14 % Öl (Brent)-0,30 %

Ethereum am Abgrund, Simplecoin und Chopcoin schliessen & Fidelity Investments Europa Expansion

Dennis Koray
Hey Bitcoin Fans,

Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 774. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Ethereum am Abgrund, Simplecoin und Chopcoin schliessen & Fidelity Investments Europa Expansion .

Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray

Dennis Koray

Dennis Koray
Bitcoin-Informant
http://bitcoin-informant.de/

Dennis Koray, auch bekannt als der "Bitcoin-Informant" ist seit 2004 Internet und Online Marketing Unternehmer und mittlerweile als Experte für das Thema Bitcoins und Kryptowährungen anerkannt. Mit seiner täglichen YouTube Show & Podcast "Bitcoin-Informant" erreicht er täglich viele Tausende Menschen, um sie für das Thema Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen zu begeistern...

