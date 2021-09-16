RWE Qualifies as Bidder for 270 MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in France Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 15:12 | 25 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 15:12 | (PLX AI) – RWE qualified as bidder for French floating offshore wind project in South Brittany.RWE Renewables France has been selected as an eligible bidder for the upcoming French tender for a commercial floating offshore wind project off the coast … (PLX AI) – RWE qualified as bidder for French floating offshore wind project in South Brittany.RWE Renewables France has been selected as an eligible bidder for the upcoming French tender for a commercial floating offshore wind project off the coast … (PLX AI) – RWE qualified as bidder for French floating offshore wind project in South Brittany.

RWE Renewables France has been selected as an eligible bidder for the upcoming French tender for a commercial floating offshore wind project off the coast of South Brittany with a capacity of up to 270 megawatts (MW)

This has been announced by the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. RWE is now looking forward to participate in the competitive dialogue as the next stage of the tender process



