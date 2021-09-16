checkAd

RWE Qualifies as Bidder for 270 MW Floating Offshore Wind Project in France

Autor: PLX AI
16.09.2021, 15:12   

  • (PLX AI) – RWE qualified as bidder for French floating offshore wind project in South Brittany.
  • RWE Renewables France has been selected as an eligible bidder for the upcoming French tender for a commercial floating offshore wind project off the coast of South Brittany with a capacity of up to 270 megawatts (MW)
  • This has been announced by the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. RWE is now looking forward to participate in the competitive dialogue as the next stage of the tender process
