Pandox Names Lindblom New CFO
(PLX AI) – Pandox says Anneli Lindblom appointed new CFO from Dec. 1.She has previously been CFO and acting CEO of Cabonline, CFO and deputy CEO of Acando and CFO of Proffice and Cybercom
