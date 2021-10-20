Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Pandox Names Lindblom New CFO (PLX AI) – Pandox says Anneli Lindblom appointed new CFO from Dec. 1.She has previously been CFO and acting CEO of Cabonline, CFO and deputy CEO of Acando and CFO of Proffice and Cybercom



