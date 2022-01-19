Bank of America Q4 Earnings Beat Consensus; Non-Interest Expense up 6% (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q4 EPS USD 0.82 vs. estimate USD 0.76.Q4 net income USD 7,000 million vs. estimate USD 6,310 millionQ4 CET1 capital ratio 10.6%Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 10% to $22.1 billionNet interest income up $1.2 … (PLX AI) – Bank of America Q4 EPS USD 0.82 vs. estimate USD 0.76.

Q4 net income USD 7,000 million vs. estimate USD 6,310 million

Q4 CET1 capital ratio 10.6%

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 10% to $22.1 billion

Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity

Noninterest expense rose 6% to $14.7 billion, driven by higher revenue-related incentive compensation, partially offset by lower COVID-19 related costs

Autor: PLX AI | 19.01.2022, 12:45

