(PLX AI) – Wacker Chemie issued a new outlook for 2022 that was better than consensus expectations, despite forecasting higher capital expenditures.FY Outlook sales EUR 7 billion vs. consensus EUR 6.42 billionFY Outlook EBITDA EUR 1.2-1.5 billion …

Wacker Chemie Outlook Better Than Consensus Expected Despite Higher Capex

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer