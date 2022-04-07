(PLX AI) – Kloeckner Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 201 million vs. estimate EUR 149 million. The company previously had guided for expectation of EUR 130-180 millionThe renewed supply shortage has led to a significant increase in steel prices in Klöckner & …

Kloeckner Q1 Adj. EBITDA Much Better Than Expected

