Beaconsmind AG: New Leadership Drives Transformation & Strategic Acquisitions
In a strategic move, beaconsmind Group has successfully acquired KADSOFT and T2 Vertrieb, marking a significant milestone in its business transformation. The acquisition, valued at EUR 3.0MM, promises robust revenue growth and profitability.
- beaconsmind Group has acquired KADSOFT and T2 Vertrieb, generating EUR 3.0MM revenues and EUR 0.6MM run-rate EBITDA
- The total purchase price was EUR 3.0MM, paid through a combination of cash and 300,000 new beaconsmind shares issued to the sellers
- The company has concluded its strategic transformation, now operating in two segments: Infrastructure and Software/SaaS
- beaconsmind Group confirms EBITDA breakeven and strong revenue growth and profitability for 2024, with CHF 12.6MM and EBITDA of CHF 2.2MM as guidance
- The company has a strong balance sheet with CHF 6.8MM equity and confirmed cash breakeven
- The first half year 2023 figures show revenues of CHF 2.7MM and EBITDA of CHF -0.5MM, with annual recurring revenues of the new software segment making up around 70 percent of total revenues.
