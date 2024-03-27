Production Delay at New Lithuania Plant for Homann Holzwerkstoffe 4.50% Bond till 09/26
Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH, a top European supplier of refined wooden fibreboards, has delayed the commencement of operations at its new Lithuanian plant until September 2024 due to environmental permit issues.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has postponed the start of production at its new plant in Lithuania until September 2024.
- The delay is due to the existing environmental permit not being robust enough for economic and competitive production.
- The company has decided to temporarily reduce operating costs at the plant by sending employees to work part-time until the necessary permits are obtained.
- The plant's planned earnings contributions for 2024 will be largely offset by the existing business.
- The company achieved an adjusted operating EBITDA of around EUR 55 million in the 2023 financial year.
- Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH is a leading European supplier of thin, refined wooden fibreboards for the furniture, doors, and coatings industries.
The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 4,50 % bis 09/26 at the time of the news was 94,95EUR and was up +1,39 % compared with the previous day.
ISIN:DE000A3H2V19WKN:A3H2V1
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.