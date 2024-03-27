6.75 Katjes Inte 28 Soars with 28.1% Growth: Katjes International on the Rise
In a triumphant financial year of 2023, Katjes International reported a robust growth of 28.1%, surpassing its financial targets with sales reaching a staggering EUR 377.4 million and an impressive EBITDA margin of 10.8%.
- Katjes International saw a growth of 28.1% in the financial year 2023
- The group's sales increased to EUR 377.4 million, exceeding the guidance of EUR 350-375 million
- The group's operating result (EBITDA) was at EUR 40.8 million, with an EBITDA margin of 10.8%, also above the guidance of 9-10%
- Group equity increased to EUR 176.0 million as of December 31, 2023, with an equity ratio of 36.9%
- The outstanding EUR 110 million bond from 2019 was refinanced early and increased by EUR 5 million to a total of EUR 115 million due to high demand
- The company expects further growth with a guidance for the current financial year comprising Group sales of between EUR 390 million and EUR 420 million and an EBITDA margin of between 9% and 10%.
The price of 6.75 Katjes Inte 28 at the time of the news was 107,08EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:NO0012888769WKN:A30V78
