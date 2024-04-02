Cicor Triumphs in TT Electronics IoT Acquisition, Emerges as UK's Top High-End Electronics Leader
Swiss-based Cicor Technologies Ltd has successfully acquired TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd, a move that propels Cicor to the forefront of high-end electronics provision in the UK.
Foto: Cicor Management AG
- Cicor Technologies Ltd has completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd
- The acquisition makes Cicor the leading provider of high-end electronics in the UK
- The acquired company has three production sites in the UK and China
- The acquisition is part of Cicor's strategy to become the European leader in electronics manufacturing services for medical technology, industry, aerospace and defence
- TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd employs over 500 people and achieved sales of GBP 70.2 million in the last financial year
- The production site in China will be integrated into Cicor's Asian production network.
0,00 %
+2,93 %
-1,31 %
-1,86 %
+15,19 %
+16,37 %
+9,66 %
-34,81 %
ISIN:CH0008702190WKN:913744
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte