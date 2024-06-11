Highly successful showing at drupa makes HEIDELBERG confident about prospects for financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)
Heidelberg (ots) - · Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and
adjusted EBITDA margin stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively
· Free cash flow excluding special items at highest level for over ten years
adjusted EBITDA margin stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively
· Free cash flow excluding special items at highest level for over ten years
· Incoming orders recover thanks to drupa printing trade show
· Collaboration with Canon in growing industrial inkjet printing sector
· Outlook for FY 2024/2025 - sales and EBITDA to match previous year's level
despite economic policy uncertainties
A successful end to financial year 2023/2024 has seen Heidelberger
Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) meet its targets. As planned, sales remained
stable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previous year: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjusted
EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was also maintained. Following its highly
successful showing at the drupa trade show, the company is confident about the
prospects for financial year 2024/2025. The high level of interest in HEIDELBERG
innovations from customers worldwide has led incoming orders to recover further
still at the start of the new financial year. What's more, the industrial inkjet
printing collaboration with Canon that was announced in Düsseldorf is set to
open up new growth areas. Overall, despite economic policy uncertainties,
HEIDELBERG is expecting sales and the EBITDA margin for financial year 2024/2025
to match the previous year's level.
"We have taken a big step toward our goal of achieving sustainable profitability
at HEIDELBERG. Even in economically uncertain times, we have remained resolutely
on track, which gives us confidence," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz.
"Moving forward, we are looking to open up further growth markets thanks to our
collaboration with Canon in the industrial inkjet printing sector," he adds.
Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA margin
stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively
Despite the difficult economic and geopolitical conditions and higher material,
energy, and personnel costs, HEIDELBERG has met its targets for financial year
2023/2024. As planned, sales remained stable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previous
year: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was also
maintained. The free cash flow of EUR 56 million did not include any special
items in the reporting year, such as the sale of non-operating assets. Adjusting
the previous years' free cash flow results for special items, the free cash flow
for the financial year just closed is therefore the highest in over ten years.
These figures highlight the success of the value creation program, which has
improved the company's financial resilience.
