     73  0 Kommentare Highly successful showing at drupa makes HEIDELBERG confident about prospects for financial year 2024/2025 (FOTO)

    Heidelberg (ots) - · Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and
    adjusted EBITDA margin stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively

    · Free cash flow excluding special items at highest level for over ten years

    · Incoming orders recover thanks to drupa printing trade show

    · Collaboration with Canon in growing industrial inkjet printing sector

    · Outlook for FY 2024/2025 - sales and EBITDA to match previous year's level
    despite economic policy uncertainties

    A successful end to financial year 2023/2024 has seen Heidelberger
    Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) meet its targets. As planned, sales remained
    stable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previous year: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjusted
    EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was also maintained. Following its highly
    successful showing at the drupa trade show, the company is confident about the
    prospects for financial year 2024/2025. The high level of interest in HEIDELBERG
    innovations from customers worldwide has led incoming orders to recover further
    still at the start of the new financial year. What's more, the industrial inkjet
    printing collaboration with Canon that was announced in Düsseldorf is set to
    open up new growth areas. Overall, despite economic policy uncertainties,
    HEIDELBERG is expecting sales and the EBITDA margin for financial year 2024/2025
    to match the previous year's level.

    "We have taken a big step toward our goal of achieving sustainable profitability
    at HEIDELBERG. Even in economically uncertain times, we have remained resolutely
    on track, which gives us confidence," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz.
    "Moving forward, we are looking to open up further growth markets thanks to our
    collaboration with Canon in the industrial inkjet printing sector," he adds.

    Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA margin
    stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively

    Despite the difficult economic and geopolitical conditions and higher material,
    energy, and personnel costs, HEIDELBERG has met its targets for financial year
    2023/2024. As planned, sales remained stable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previous
    year: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was also
    maintained. The free cash flow of EUR 56 million did not include any special
    items in the reporting year, such as the sale of non-operating assets. Adjusting
    the previous years' free cash flow results for special items, the free cash flow
    for the financial year just closed is therefore the highest in over ten years.
    These figures highlight the success of the value creation program, which has
    improved the company's financial resilience.
