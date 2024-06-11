Heidelberg (ots) - · Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and

adjusted EBITDA margin stable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectively



· Free cash flow excluding special items at highest level for over ten years





· Incoming orders recover thanks to drupa printing trade show· Collaboration with Canon in growing industrial inkjet printing sector· Outlook for FY 2024/2025 - sales and EBITDA to match previous year's leveldespite economic policy uncertaintiesA successful end to financial year 2023/2024 has seen HeidelbergerDruckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) meet its targets. As planned, sales remainedstable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previous year: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjustedEBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was also maintained. Following its highlysuccessful showing at the drupa trade show, the company is confident about theprospects for financial year 2024/2025. The high level of interest in HEIDELBERGinnovations from customers worldwide has led incoming orders to recover furtherstill at the start of the new financial year. What's more, the industrial inkjetprinting collaboration with Canon that was announced in Düsseldorf is set toopen up new growth areas. Overall, despite economic policy uncertainties,HEIDELBERG is expecting sales and the EBITDA margin for financial year 2024/2025to match the previous year's level."We have taken a big step toward our goal of achieving sustainable profitabilityat HEIDELBERG. Even in economically uncertain times, we have remained resolutelyon track, which gives us confidence," says HEIDELBERG CEO Dr. Ludwin Monz."Moving forward, we are looking to open up further growth markets thanks to ourcollaboration with Canon in the industrial inkjet printing sector," he adds.Targets for financial year 2023/2024 achieved - sales and adjusted EBITDA marginstable at EUR 2.4 billion and 7.2 percent respectivelyDespite the difficult economic and geopolitical conditions and higher material,energy, and personnel costs, HEIDELBERG has met its targets for financial year2023/2024. As planned, sales remained stable at around EUR 2.4 billion (previousyear: EUR 2.435 billion). An adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.2 percent was alsomaintained. The free cash flow of EUR 56 million did not include any specialitems in the reporting year, such as the sale of non-operating assets. Adjustingthe previous years' free cash flow results for special items, the free cash flowfor the financial year just closed is therefore the highest in over ten years.These figures highlight the success of the value creation program, which hasimproved the company's financial resilience.