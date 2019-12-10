DAX-1,23 % EUR/USD+0,08 % Gold+0,25 % Öl (Brent)+0,29 %

Bitcoin Kapitulation, Ethereum Istanbul Hardfork live & Test digitaler Staatswährung China

Gastautor: Dennis Koray
10.12.2019, 09:34  |  133   |   |   


Hey Bitcoin Fans,

Willkommen zur Bitcoin-Informant Show Nr. 768. Heute geht's um folgende Themen: Bitcoin Kapitulation, Ethereum Istanbul Hardfork live & Test digitaler Staatswährung China .

Sonnige Grüsse
Dennis "Bitcoin-Informant" Koray

Diesen Artikel teilen

Neueste Videos von Dennis Koray

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 09.12.2019, 10:00

Bitcoin Tiefpunkt nahe, Brave Browser 10 Millionen Nutzer & EOS Voice Beta

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 06.12.2019, 11:01

Hardware Wallets - Festgeld Konten für Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 06.12.2019, 09:21

Great North Data Insolvenz, Tron vs Digibyte Poloniex & Deutsche Bank Fiat Vertrauensverlust

Play

Quelle: Dennis Koray | 05.12.2019, 09:04

Bafin Bitcoin Gesetz, EZB plant digitale Währung & Bakkt Chefin wird Senatorin

Weitere Videos von Dennis Koray

ZeitTitel
09:34:43
Bitcoin Kapitulation, Ethereum Istanbul Hardfork live & Test digitaler Staatswährung China
09.12.19
Bitcoin Tiefpunkt nahe, Brave Browser 10 Millionen Nutzer & EOS Voice Beta
06.12.19
Hardware Wallets - Festgeld Konten für Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen
06.12.19
Great North Data Insolvenz, Tron vs Digibyte Poloniex & Deutsche Bank Fiat Vertrauensverlust
05.12.19
Bafin Bitcoin Gesetz, EZB plant digitale Währung & Bakkt Chefin wird Senatorin
04.12.19
China blockiert ETH Explorer, UpBit Hacker bewegen Ethereum & Bank verbietet Mitarbeitern BTC
03.12.19
Ende für CryptoBridge, Bitfinex Lightning Network & Bakkt BTC Auszahlung
03.12.19
Marc Friedrich - Bitcoin und der grösste Crash aller Zeiten - Schadensmaximierung
02.12.19
Bitcoin Dezember Volatilität, China Security Token Offerings STOs & Nordkorea Virgil Griffith
30.11.19
Bitcoin Talkrunde mit Thor Alexander - Dezentrales Geld Q&A
29.11.19
XRP Horror Prognose & Deutsche Banken Bitcoin & Bitcoin Futures bodenloses Loch
28.11.19
UpBit 50Mio. USD Hack, Mängel im Lightning Netzwerk & PlusToken Scam Bitcoin Abverkauf
27.11.19
Türkei Schlüsselrolle Blockchain, Mall Betreiber Bitcoin ATM Kooperation & Gewinner Dezentral
26.11.19
Ripple Moneygram Anteile, Neue Sibirische BTC Mining Farm & Booking.com mit Krypto zahlen
25.11.19
Bitcoin bald $2500, Bakkt Bitcoin Futures Rekordvolumen & USA vs China Währungskrieg
23.11.19
Thor Alexander - Dezentrales Geld - Über die Zukunft von Geld und Dezentralität
22.11.19
BTC Crash bringt den Bärenmarkt zurück & Binance und Bithumb Polizeidurchsuchung
21.11.19
ShapeShift streicht Gebühren, 200Mio Bitcoin Cash Investment Fond & Fidelity Digital Lizenz
20.11.19
Kryptowährung als Krisenwährung, Monero Wallet Hack & Novogratz Bitcoin Fonds
19.11.19
ProtonMail Bitcoin, Mimblewimble enttarnt & OneCoin Cofounder schuldig
Seite 1 von 2
Wertpapier
Mehr zum Thema
Klicken Sie auf eines der Themen und seien Sie stets dazu informiert. Mehr Informationen hier.
BitcoinChinaEthereumEther


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gastautor

Dennis Koray
Bitcoin-Informant
http://bitcoin-informant.de/

Dennis Koray, auch bekannt als der "Bitcoin-Informant" ist seit 2004 Internet und Online Marketing Unternehmer und mittlerweile als Experte für das Thema Bitcoins und Kryptowährungen anerkannt. Mit seiner täglichen YouTube Show & Podcast "Bitcoin-Informant" erreicht er täglich viele Tausende Menschen, um sie für das Thema Bitcoin und Kryptowährungen zu begeistern...

RSS-Feed Dennis Koray

Interessante Videos

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 10.12.2019, 10:42

Wirecard, Tesla, BYD, Nel, Synthorx, Evotec, Medigene - Maydorns Meinung

Play
Der Aktionär TV

Quelle: Der Aktionär TV | 10.12.2019, 10:31

So könnte es beim DAX nach dem Kursrutsch weitergehen - HeavytraderZ

Play
FinanceNewsTV

Quelle: FinanceNewsTV | 10.12.2019, 10:07

Investieren in Japan: Das spricht aktuell für den Nikkei & Co. - Interview Norman Lesser (Invesco)

Play
FinanceNewsTV

Quelle: FinanceNewsTV | 10.12.2019, 09:09

Fondspolicen: Von Vorteilen und Vorurteilen - Interview Matthias Pendl (Standard Life)

Enthaltene Werte

WertpapierKursZeitPerf. %
BTC zu USD
7.356,7712:06:59-1,75
ETH zu EUR
133,0512:06:55-1,49