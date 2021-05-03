Investor Jim Rogers: Debt - Bitcoin will disappear - USD will come to an end - more Silver than Gold

Salah Bouhmidi (Head of Markets IG) and Manuel Koch (Inside Wirtschaft) talk with the legendary investor Jim Rogers (78), who lives in Singapore today. On IG Trading Talk Rogers said: Covid19 consequences: "We have never in world history had so much money printed, borrowed and spent as we're having now. Somebody has to pay the price for this. Politicians worry about the next election, they're not worried about my kids. Of course there is an alternative. I would not do it the easy way." Currencies: "I can see down the road that the US Dollar is gonna come to an end. It will still be there but not what it is now. The Euro is good but will it survive? I don't know." Gold: "I own Gold, but I am not buying it now and I haven't bought it for a while. The way things are now I would buy more Silver than Gold." Bitcoin: "My view is if Bitcoin becomes successful as a currency - and that's what the supporters say - governments will say no, you must use our money as currency. Governments work on their own computer money now, they don't want competition." Interesting stocks: "I tell you one I just bought. It's called Lufthansa." President Biden: "Mr. Biden's friends will now make money and Mr. Trump's friends won't make money. That's what happens." More information on https://www.ig.com 👇🏻 Jetzt YouTube-Kanal abonnieren👇🏻 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC234wdhgU4NVDqYBRkkVkfQ MANUEL KOCH 📺 TV Journalist 👱🏻‍♂️ CEO 🎥 Producer 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/manuelkochtv/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Manuel-Koch-1918657995022408/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/manuel_koch ►► LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manuel-koch-b2697981/ INSIDE WIRTSCHAFT 🖥 Online-Sender https://inside-wirtschaft.de 🎥 Interviews 🎤 Medientraining 🤵🏼 Event-Moderation 📷 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insidewirtschaft/ 🎭 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideWirtschaft/ 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/iwirtschaft Risikohinweis: https://inside-wirtschaft.de/risikohinweis/