Vestas Closes Factories in Denmark, Germany, Spain

Autor: PLX AI
20.09.2021, 12:22  |  74   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Vestas says to meet the manufacturing requirements of changing product portfolio, it intends to cease production at three factories in Germany, Spain, and Denmark.The factories are located in Lauchhammer, Germany; Viveiro, Spain and …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas says to meet the manufacturing requirements of changing product portfolio, it intends to cease production at three factories in Germany, Spain, and Denmark.
  • The factories are located in Lauchhammer, Germany; Viveiro, Spain and Esbjerg, Denmark
  • Vestas to conclude production of power conversion modules in Esbjerg during the first half of 2022
  • Vestas will explore opportunities to relocate 75 employees currently working at the factory in Esbjerg
  • Vestas’ factory in Lauchhammer, Germany has since it scaled down activities two years ago maintained manufacturing of a limited number of blades for the V117 and V136 turbines and currently employs approximately 460 people
  • The expectation is to finalize production in Lauchhammer by the end of 2021, while Vestas will explore opportunities to relocate employees currently working in Lauchhammer to other Vestas sites in Germany across manufacturing and service
  • Vestas’ factory in Viveiro, Spain employs approximately 115 people who manufacture generators for the 2 MW onshore platform as well as control panels for the V164 offshore turbine for markets outside of Spain
  • Vestas expects to finalize production in Viveiro end of 2021 and will offer opportunities to relocate employees currently working in Viveiro to other Vestas sites in Spain
  • Vestas cost of this adjustment booked as special items recognized in the third quarter


