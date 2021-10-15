checkAd

Andritz Gets Pyromars Order in Taiwan

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply two new mixed acid recovery systems (Pyromars) to Walsin Lihwa, Taiwan. Start-up of the plants is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023The Andritz scope of supply includes the mechanical and electrical equipment as …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply two new mixed acid recovery systems (Pyromars) to Walsin Lihwa, Taiwan.
  • Start-up of the plants is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023
  • The Andritz scope of supply includes the mechanical and electrical equipment as well as supervision of erection work and commissioning
